Are the Bears about to go all-in for Russell Wilson?

The Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs reported last week the Bears were “prioritizing” a trade for the Seahawks quarterback, who’s reportedly frustrated with his current situation in Seattle.

NBC Sports’ Peter King subsequently dumped cold water on the rumor, pointing to Chicago’s lack of assets to swing a deal, but FS1’s Colin Cowherd countered Friday with a splash of gasoline.

“I’m told the Chicago Bears are trying to make a move on Russell Wilson, and they’re trying to create a move that is so good Seattle can’t say ‘no,'” Cowherd said on FS1.

So, how are the Bears going to make this work? After all, they don’t have a viable quarterback nor a high draft pick to offer. Chicago is set to pick 20th overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Well, as Cowherd explained Friday, the Bears could offer five first-round picks to the Seahawks, who then simultaneously could execute a separate trade for a QB.

One name to keep an eye on, per Cowherd: Sam Darnold, currently of the New York Jets.

Darnold played college ball at USC, where Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll once coached, and the latter had nothing but praise for the 23-year-old signal-caller back in December.

“Is giving up Russell Wilson ideal? No. And they’d like him to go to the AFC over the NFC, and Chicago knows that,” Cowherd said Friday. “… But Chicago, that has not had a legitimate quarterback — a big-time quarterback — since Sid Luckman. They don’t have a feel for this position.”

The Bears definitely are a notch or two below the Packers in the NFC North, and it’s hard to imagine that changing as long as Aaron Rodgers sticks in Green Bay and Chicago continues to fumble around with its quarterback search.

A trade for Wilson obviously would make things much more interesting in the Windy City. It just remains to be seen whether the Seahawks are willing to move on from the face of their franchise, and if so, whether the Bears really can build a trade package that’s enticing enough.

