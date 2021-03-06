Russell Wilson Rumors: This Team Prioritizing Trade For Seahawks QB

NESN Logo Sign In

The Seattle Seahawks don’t seem fully committed to making these Russell Wilson rumors result in an actual trade, but if they have a change of heart, it appears they’ll have a dance partner.

That, of course, is not entirely surprising. Wilson is an elite, MVP-caliber quarterback who would be an instant difference-maker on whatever team he is on. But certainly the cost for him in a trade would be so high (never mind the salary cap implications) that it just might not be feasible for a lot of teams.

But the Chicago Bears are willing to make it work.

The Bears are, in fact, one of the teams Wilson would accept a trade to. And according to the Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs, the Bears are “prioritizing” a Wilson trade.

Chicago’s front office right now is trying to save its bacon, with the Mitchell Trubisky-Nick Foles quarterback situation unsurprisingly not working out. The Bears have a lot of good pieces, and adding Wilson undoubtedly would push them into bona fide contender territory.

The Seahawks reportedly are taking calls on Wilson, so that opens the door for the Bears to make a splash. Whether or not Seattle actually is serious about moving the quarterback remains to be seen, however.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images