NESN Logo Sign In

Drew Brees officially has announced his retirement from the NFL.

The veteran quarterback revealed his decision Sunday in an adorable Instagram video with his children.

“After 20 years as a player in the NFL and 15 years as a Saint, it is time I retire from the game of football,” Brees captioned the post. “… I am only retiring from playing football, I am not retiring from New Orleans. This is not goodbye, rather a new beginning. Now my real life’s work begins!”

Check out the full message, video and all:

It prompted plenty of reactions on Twitter, too.

Happy retirement, Drew!

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images