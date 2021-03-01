NESN Logo Sign In

Russell Wilson currently is caught in the middle of a unique feud.

As you likely know, the Seahawks quarterback isn’t entirely sold on staying with Seattle this season after ongoing issues with the NFL team’s ability to protect him on the field. This has sparked a firestorm of rumors about a potential trade in recent weeks.

Wilson reportedly has four teams he is comfortable with as possible trade destinations: the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders. And the mayor of one of those cities is going all-in.

New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell took to Twitter on Saturday with a message appearing to encourage Wilson to bring his talents to the Big Easy.

I have been hearing the rumors on the streets. 👀 I don't know if they are true or not. But, I just want @dangerusswilson & @ciara to know that if these rumors are true. Please know that the City of New Orleans will welcome you and your family with open arms! #nola #whodat pic.twitter.com/yE1MJYssLS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) February 27, 2021

So Seattle’s mayor, Jenny Durkan, fired back a few hours later with a quick (yet friendly) jab of her own.

I love you Mayor, but keep your eyes off @DangeRussWilson. His home is Seattle. #GoHawks



And so you know, Seattle is in the market for a @NBA team. Don't make me go there. https://t.co/degqE61pJJ — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) February 28, 2021

In the end, Wilson only can play for one team. Which team that is, however, remains to be seen.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images