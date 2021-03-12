NESN Logo Sign In

Stephen A. Smith believes Cam Newton won’t push the New England Patriots out of a rut but he doesn’t necessarily blame the signal-caller.

The ESPN analyst offered a withering assessment of the Patriots’ chances for success in 2021 Friday on “First Take.” Smith was reacting to reports claiming the Patriots will re-sign Newton on a one-year contract, having decided to run it back with the quarterback who struggles for most of the 2020 season.

“Well, first of all, I don’t think they will win,” Smith said. “They’re 7-9. Last time I checked, when we talk about Bill Belichick, we’re talk about Super Bowls. They don’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of winning the Super Bowl with Cam Newton at the quarterback with the weapons they have surrounding him. … Matter of fact, they won’t even get to the playoffs because I don’t see them being better than (AFC East rivals) Miami (Dolphins) or Buffalo (Bills).

” … And again, I know they had a bunch of dudes that elected to opt out and not play last year. So their defense would elevate exponentially … that could potentially win you some games. But ultimately when you’re talking about Cam Newton, and his abilities or whatever it is that he is lacking, don’t we have an obligation to look at the fact that a quarterback is not successful by throwing the football to himself. He’s got to have people to throw the ball to, and when we look at the New England Patriots, there’s nothing to knock our socks off.

“Which gets us to the GM, Bill Belichick. I will never question the greatness of Bill Belichick the coach. … but as an executive, it’s a question mark.”

Although the Newton contract news caught some off-guard, Smith’s take isn’t surprising. After all, the Patriots still have many holes to fill, and Newton’s return probably isn’t one of those move-the-needle transactions.

Nevertheless, Smith probably hasn’t considered deeply how much better Newton might be in Year 2 of his Patriots career than he was in his first. After all, Newton joined the team just weeks before the season, and his bout with COVID-19 did his immersion efforts no favors.

However, Smith’s key point about the Patriots’ lack of weapons still is crucial. If Belichick and Co. don’t recruit additional talent, 2021 might be another long, bleak season in New England.

