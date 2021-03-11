NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are giving a fresh face a new look.

After falling in each of their last two games, the Bruins are turning to Zach Senyshyn for a jolt of energy when they face the New York Rangers on Thursday night at TD Garden.

Senyshyn has been fantastic in the AHL so far this season and has been knocking on the door for another NHL callup. He looked good in his last recall, which was in November 2019, before getting hurt. The expectation is he will skate on the fourth line right wing, opposite Sean Kuraly with Jack Studnicka between them.

After getting healthy scratched Tuesday against the Islanders, Jake DeBrusk draws back into the lineup, where he will return to the second line with Nick Ritchie and David Krejci.

With DeBrusk and Senyshyn in, Chris Wagner and Anders Bjork are expected to be healthy scratched.