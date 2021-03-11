The Boston Bruins are giving a fresh face a new look.
After falling in each of their last two games, the Bruins are turning to Zach Senyshyn for a jolt of energy when they face the New York Rangers on Thursday night at TD Garden.
Senyshyn has been fantastic in the AHL so far this season and has been knocking on the door for another NHL callup. He looked good in his last recall, which was in November 2019, before getting hurt. The expectation is he will skate on the fourth line right wing, opposite Sean Kuraly with Jack Studnicka between them.
After getting healthy scratched Tuesday against the Islanders, Jake DeBrusk draws back into the lineup, where he will return to the second line with Nick Ritchie and David Krejci.
With DeBrusk and Senyshyn in, Chris Wagner and Anders Bjork are expected to be healthy scratched.
There will be no changes to the back end or the goaltending situation. With Tuukka Rask continuing to get some maintenance, Jaroslav Halak will start and be backed up by Dan Vladar.
Artemi Panarin returned to the Rangers for practice Wednesday after going on a leave of absence. However, it is not expected that he’ll play against the Bruins.
Here are the projected lineups for Thursday’s Rangers-Bruins game:
BOSTON BRUINS (13-6-4)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Nick Ritchie–David Krejci–Jake DeBrusk
Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith
Sean Kuraly–Jack Studnicka–Zach Senyshyn
Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy
Jakub Zboril–Connor Clifton
Jarred Tinordi–Urho Vaakanainen
Jaroslav Halak
NEW YORK RANGERS (10-11-3)
Alexis Lafreniere–Mika Zibanejad–Pavel Buchnevich
Chris Kreider–Ryan Strome–Kappo Kakko
Kevin Rooney–Filip Chytil–Julien Gauthier
Phil Di Giuseppe–Brett Howden–Colin Blackwell
Ryan Lindgren–Adam Fox
K’Andre Miller–Jacob Trouba
Jack Johnson–Brendan Smith
Alexandar Georgiev