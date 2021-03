NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Faithful have returned to the TD Garden.

Fans made their way back to TD Garden for Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics games for the first time in over a year this week. Because of that, the loyal and dedicated Boston fans are our VA Hero of the Week.

NESN’s Courtney Cox details the return of the fans video above, and you can learn more about VA Healthcare by clicking here.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images