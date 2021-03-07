Why MLB Writers Name Bobby Dalbec As Red Sox’s ‘Top Future Slugger’

NESN Logo Sign In

Will Bobby Dalbec become Fenway Park’s king of swing one day?

MLB.com’s Jim Callis, Jonathan Mayo and Sam Dykstra named the Boston Red Sox first baseman the team’s top future slugger Friday. Having enjoyed an impressive start to his MLB career last season, and he enters the 20201 campaign looking to prove himself as an everyday, big-league player and perhaps even put himself in the running for the American League Rookie of the Year award. His bat will play a crucial role in both pursuits.

“The Red Sox have other bona fide sluggers such as first baseman Triston Casas and third baseman Blaze Jordan, but Dalbec gets the nod here for his track record,” Callis, Dykstra and Mayo wrote. “The 2016 fourth-round pick out of Arizona has a combination of strength, bat speed, loft and an extremely aggressive approach that produced 59 homers in 2018-19 (sixth in the Minors) and eight more in his 80 at-bat Boston debut last summer.”

Dalbec said last week he feels “more explosive” heading into this season, and early results suggest that might translate into success in 2021, as he’s tied for the MLB spring training lead in home runs with three.

Blaze and Casas both are highly touted, with the latter projected to be one of the best power hitters this season at Double-A level. However, neither Blaze nor Casas has proven their ability beyond the first steps in the minor leagues.

On the other hand, Dalbec, 25, is at the perfect age to combine his raw power with professional refinement to step toward the mantle of Boston’s next big swing.

