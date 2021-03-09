NESN Logo Sign In

Dak Prescott got paid Monday night.

The quarterback and Cowboys reportedly agreed to a massive four-year, $160 million deal to remain in Dallas. The contract also includes a no tag provision with $126 million of guaranteed money.

The new reported deal puts Prescott pretty high up on the top 10 highest paid quarterback’s in the NFL.

Check out the list below, courtesy of Warren Sharp. Note: the below number is what each QB is getting paid.

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs) — $45 million

2. Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys) — $40 million

3. Deshaun Watson (Houston Texans) — $39 million

4. Russell Wilson (Seattle Seahawks) — $35 million

5t. Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay Packers) — $33.5 million

5t. Jared Goff (Los Angeles Rams) — $33.5 million

7. Kirk Cousins (Minnesota Vikings — $33 million

8. Carson Wentz (Indianapolis Colts) — $32 million

9. Matt Ryan (Atlanta Falcons) — $30 million

10 Ryan Tannehill (Tennessee Titans) — $29.5 million

Not too shabby.

Prescott is recovering from a gruesome leg injury suffered Oct. 11, but he’s expected to be a 100% participant in offseason work beginning in April.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images