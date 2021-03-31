Why Detectives Will Not Release Cause Of Tiger Woods’ Car Accident

NESN Logo Sign In

Detective have determined a cause of Tiger Woods’ car accident, but they will not say what it is.

Woods suffered multiple leg injuries in the Feb. 23 wreck in Ranchos Palos Verdes, Calif. He since has returned home after spending nearly three weeks recovering at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday confirmed detectives had reached a conclusion on cause. But sheriff Alex Villanueva said the department would not immediately release this information.

“We have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel,” Villanueva said, via The Associated Press. “There’s some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation, so we’re going to ask them if they waive the privacy and then we will be able to do a full release on all the information regarding the accident.”

Villanueva confirmed the department was in possession of the black box from the vehicle involved in Woods’ accident, a Genesis International courtesy car. Now, the department is seeking Woods’ permission to release the information publicly.

An affidavit for the black box revealed Woods was unconscious when initially found at the scene of the accident and did not remember driving throughout the day. There was no warrant for Woods’ blood samples despite his legal history of driving under the influence.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images