Xander Bogaerts Believes Red Sox ‘Looking A Lot Better’ Than 2020

Xander Bogaerts only is 28 years old, but he’s one of the longest-tenured players on the Boston Red Sox.

Bogaerts made his debut with the Red Sox in 2012, and he revealed to The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham that he was told by veteran players to enjoy his time because it quickly passes.

“When I came here as a young kid in 2012, the veteran guys told me to enjoy it because it goes by quick,” Bogaerts said, per Abraham. “It’s kind of crazy to think about how time flies and now I’m one of the most experienced guys. I know the ins and outs of this organization and I know that winning is huge for them.”

Bogaerts has been part of two World Series championships with Boston (2013, 2018), but the Red Sox have not been in the postseason since he signed his six-year, $120 million extension. Still, the shortstop is excited for what the 2021 Red Sox can bring to the table.

“The pitching has been getting better, a lot of big arms in the bullpen,” Bogaerts said. “We also traded for some guys with experience. We’re looking a lot better than we did last year.”

The Red Sox bolstered their offense and bullpen, and it only will be a matter of time to see how the new guys mesh with the vets.

The Red Sox are set to begin their 2021 season Thursday when they welcome the Baltimore Orioles (and fans) to Fenway Park for a 2:10 p.m. ET first pitch.

