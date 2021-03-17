Tiger Woods Released From Hospital, Returns To Home In Florida

NESN Logo Sign In

Tiger Woods has taken another major step forward in the recovery process.

The star golfer has returned to his home in Florida after spending nearly three weeks at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Calif. That’s where he recovered following his major car accident in Ranchos Palos Verdes on Feb. 23, which left him with multiple lower-body injuries.

“Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks,” Woods said Tuesday in a statement.

“Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough. I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.”

Firs responders needed “the jaws of life” to extract Woods from his car. He reportedly was seen speeding in the area, which has a history of serious accidents, before the crash occurred.

And search warrant for the car involved was executed two weeks ago.

Woods was found unconscious at the scene and did not remember driving the day of the incident, per an affidavit. He later underwent surgery and has been recovering since.

