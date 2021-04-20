Bruins Injuries: Latest Updates On Brandon Carlo, Ondrej Kase

NESN Logo Sign In

While the Boston Bruins will see the return of Matt Grzelcyk on Tuesday evening, they’ll remain continue to remain without a couple of their longer-term injured guys.

Brandon Carlo has been week-to-week with an upper-body injury not related to the hit he took from Tom Wilson on March 7. Ondrej Kase, meanwhile, is dealing with an upper-body injury sustained in the second game of the season.

Neither are with the Bruins on their current road trip, and timetables for return remain unavailable.

“Carlo, he’s doing off-ice (work),” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said following Tuesday’s morning skate. “Kase has been skating, but until he’s in the group that one’s a tough one. Until Brandon gets on the ice, even by himself, he’ll still be classified as week-to-week.”

The Bruins have spent much of the season without Kase, and Cassidy has admitted in the past that anything they get from the winger at this point will just be icing on the cake.