Bruins Notes: Bruce Cassidy Lauds David Krejci After Two-Point Night

The Boston Bruins look to have a legitimate, lethal second line in David Krejci, Craig Smith and Taylor Hall.

The trio combined for five points in the Bruins’ 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night at TD Garden. The victory put Boston six points ahead of the fifth-place New York Rangers for the fourth and final playoff spot in the East Division.

Krejci and Hall each had a goal, while Smith had two assists.

The 35-year-old Krejci looks like a completely different player. Could it be a result of having consistent wingers? Is Hall exactly what he needed? Maybe. But either way, it’s caught the attention of Bruce Cassidy.

“He’s reenergized in terms of attacking,” the head coach said after the game, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “(His assist on Hall’s goal) was an all-world play, beating guys 1-on-1. But he’s moving his feet and going north a little more. He’s got a guy on his left wing that can bomb down the wing, a guy on his right wing that can skate. So, I’d say the biggest thing is his pace. He’s playing with a little more pace, his wingers maybe are forcing him to do that. He’s making plays and finishing plays while he’s doing it.”

Here’s the “all-world play” Cassidy was referencing:

Krejci historically plays his best hockey in the playoffs. And if the best is yet to come, then he’s going to be awfully dangerous. For what it’s worth, he has six goals and four assists since the trade deadline.