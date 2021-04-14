Bruins Wrap: Boston Outlasts Sabres With 3-2 Shootout Win

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are back in the win column.

The Bruins beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 in a shootout at TD Garden on Tuesday night in their first game after Monday’s NHL trade deadline.

David Krejci, Craig Smith had the regulation tallies for the Bruins, while Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk (game-winner) scored in the shootout. Colin Miller, Rasmus Dahlin scored for the Sabres. Taylor Hall also amassed his first point in an eight-spoked B uniform.

With the win, the Bruins moved to 22-12-6, while the Sabres fell to 10-25-7.

Here’s how it all went down:

ALL TIED UP

Buffalo needed just 1:52 to draw first blood when Miller sent a heck of a slap shot from the high point by Swayman for 1-0 lead.

Anders Bjork has his first point as a member of the @BuffaloSabres! pic.twitter.com/a1wRCjTLaC — NHL (@NHL) April 13, 2021

The fourth line on Sean Kuraly, Curtis Lazar and Chris Wagner generated over a minute of zone time and had some opportunities to tie it, but the Sabres were able to escape with the lead.

The Bruins picked up where they left off, though, when Jeremy Lauzon ripped a shot from the point that Krejci was able to bury to make it 1-1.

Krech ties up in the first 😤 pic.twitter.com/T1G3B9G17J — NESN (@NESN) April 13, 2021

The Sabres had a 5-on-3 for 29 seconds with 1:37 left in the opening period after Jake DeBrusk was whistled for a hook and Lazar went off for a high-stick. Boston killed it off and finished the first tied at one.

The Bruins outshot the Sabres 11-5.

SPICY SECOND

Things got a little spicy between the two teams in the middle period.

First, Nick Ritchie dropped the gloves with Matt Irwin in a fight that very much went in Ritchie’s favor.

That seemed to add a little momentum to the Bruins as Smith sniped the puck by Dustin Tokarski to make it a 2-1 game — and give Hall his first point with his new team.

Taylor Hall grabs his first point as a Boston Bruin → Craig Smith FINISHES. pic.twitter.com/BjHjURLomA — NESN (@NESN) April 14, 2021

Tage Thompson then said hello to Kevan Miller in a bout of their own. It unsurprisingly didn’t last long considering the size of Miller. The 6-foot-2 defenseman made easy work of Thompson before officials stepped in.

Kevan Miller said goodnight 😳 pic.twitter.com/3EQhKaHCQs — NESN (@NESN) April 14, 2021

Jeremy Swayman made some huge stops to keep it a one-goal game after two.

The Bruins continued to outshoot the Sabres, 24-12.

SABRES TIE, FORCE OVERTIME

The Sabres tied it with 8:07 left in the game when Dahlin blasted one from the point to make it 2-2.

The Sabres controlled much of the third period, and it went to overtime after 60 minutes.

OVERTIME NOT ENOUGH

Swayman made a crucial save in the final minute after a nice tape-to-tape sequence by Buffalo, which helped push the game to a shootout.

Anders Bjork and Hall had chances to end it for their new teams, but neither could finish.