The Boston Celtics honored Terrence Clarke before their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

Clarke was killed in an April 22 car accident in Los Angeles. He declared for the NBA Draft after just one year at Kentucky. Clarke, a Dorchester, Mass. native, became close with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

The Celtics released a statement upon news of Clarke’s death, but took it one step further at TD Garden when they held a moment of silence before tip-off.

You can watch it below:

The Celtics do a moment of silence and pay tribute to Terrence Clarke before tipoff pic.twitter.com/PUvsTDACsc — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 27, 2021

Clarke was 19 years old.