Celtics Hold Moment Of Silence For Boston’s Terrence Clarke Before Game Vs. Thunder

Clarke was 19 when he died

by

The Boston Celtics honored Terrence Clarke before their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

Clarke was killed in an April 22 car accident in Los Angeles. He declared for the NBA Draft after just one year at Kentucky. Clarke, a Dorchester, Mass. native, became close with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

The Celtics released a statement upon news of Clarke’s death, but took it one step further at TD Garden when they held a moment of silence before tip-off.

You can watch it below:

Clarke was 19 years old.

More NBA:

Celtics Injury Report: Kemba Walker Out Next Two Games With Side Strain

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related