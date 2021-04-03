“You know, I’m going to enjoy my glass of wine tonight and you know I’m going to sleep very well,” he said in his own postgame media availability.

Fournier sunk 7-of-11 shots from deep Friday after scoring a collective six points in his first two showings for Boston. Six of those came in the fourth frame.

“I give him a lot of credit,” Stevens said. “I can already tell he’s not really a guy that rides the emotional roller coaster, he’s a pretty even-keeled guy, and he’s come into work every day and gotten his normal amount of shots up, doesn’t look bothered by the fact that he started in that first game 0-for-10. Didn’t look bothered by the fact that we didn’t give them enough shots as a team the other day. He’s just trying to figure out how he can help impact us and we did a better job of finding him tonight, especially once he got going.”

The showing was indicative of the exact reason the Celtics brought a player of his caliber in to begin with. His scoring off the bench and calm, veteran presence were exactly what Boston needed Friday.

That experience in his nine-year career is the reason Fournier didn’t let himself hang his head after the first two games in Celtic Green.

“Obviously, that first game was not the way I wanted to start with the Celtics, but it’s not going to define who I am with this team,” Fournier said.

“I said in many times, I’m going to try to impact winning as much as I can. And I’m really happy about the win tonight.”

