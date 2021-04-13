NESN Logo Sign In

Julian Edelman enjoyed improbable NFL success, but his Pro Football Hall of Fame prospects might be an even longer shot.

Former NFL players Jim Miller and Pat Kirwan argued Monday on SiriusXM NFL Radio the newly retired New England Patriots receiver lacks the credentials for induction into the Hall of Fame. Miller stressed Edelman’s postseason heroics in assessing his legacy and chances for reaching football immortality in Canton, Ohio.

“His numbers are terific, granted close to 7,000 yards (receiving), but it’s not his regular-season work, it’s his postseason work,” Miller said. “118 receptions, 1,442 yards, five touchdowns, (appeared in) five Super Bowls, three of which they were Super Bowl champions, and he was a Super Bowl MVP. It’s really about his postseason numbers, so many will think it’s the ‘Hall of Very Good’ but not the Hall of Fame.”

“It’s gonna be hard for him,” Kirwan added. ” … Getting to the Hall of Fame, I don’t think it’s going to happen for him.”

.@Edelman11 is calling it a career, retiring as a member of the Patriots. @JimMiller_NFL and @PatKirwan_NFL talk about the legacy he leaves behind on the field.



Audio👇 #Patriots pic.twitter.com/sloF9Y1u0s — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) April 12, 2021

Miller and Kirwan join former NFL wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson, FOX Sports’ Nick Wright and others who dismiss Edelman’s Hall of Fame chances out of hand.

The Edelman Hall of Fame debate probably is one that run for years, as he must wait at least five years before becoming eligible for entry. How the media and/or potential Hall of Fame voters view his case over time will be interesting to watch.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images