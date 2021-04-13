Relive Best Julian Edelman Highlights With Video Shared By Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

What a career it was from Julian Edelman.

Edelman in 2009 entered the NFL tasked with the difficult challenge of changing positions at the professional level. Fast forward 12 years and Edelman walks away from the game as one of the most important players in the history of the New England Patriots franchise.

One day removed from Edelman’s official retirement announcement, the Patriots took to Instagram to share a video of the three-time Super Bowl champion’s incredible football journey. The video — nearly six minutes in length — likely will prompt a wave of emotions for New England fans.

In addition to the attributes highlighted in the video above, Edelman also was a great teammate — something that was made clear by the outpouring of tributes he received after calling it a career.

