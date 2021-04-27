NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots are just two days away from the 2021 NFL Draft and have been linked in mock drafts to a number of players, including three quarterbacks, one receiver, one linebacker and more.

A handful of NFL draft experts seem to envision the Patriots trading up for a signal-caller, whether it be Justin Fields, Mac Jones or Trey Lance. And while New England isn’t in dire need at the linebacker position over the short term, the belief remains that Bill Belichick could make a long-term play and select someone like Micah Parsons.

Anyway, here’s the direction 14 experts (across 15 total mock drafts) believe the Patriots could go during the first round Thursday night. Six of the 15 drafts referenced could see the Patriots, who own the No. 15 pick, trading up, with one noting New England could get as high as the No. 7 overall selection.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State (projected trade up to No. 10 with Cowboys)

ESPN’s Todd McShay: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State (projected trade up to No. 11 with Eagles)