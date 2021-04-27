The New England Patriots are just two days away from the 2021 NFL Draft and have been linked in mock drafts to a number of players, including three quarterbacks, one receiver, one linebacker and more.
A handful of NFL draft experts seem to envision the Patriots trading up for a signal-caller, whether it be Justin Fields, Mac Jones or Trey Lance. And while New England isn’t in dire need at the linebacker position over the short term, the belief remains that Bill Belichick could make a long-term play and select someone like Micah Parsons.
Anyway, here’s the direction 14 experts (across 15 total mock drafts) believe the Patriots could go during the first round Thursday night. Six of the 15 drafts referenced could see the Patriots, who own the No. 15 pick, trading up, with one noting New England could get as high as the No. 7 overall selection.
ESPN’s Mel Kiper: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State (projected trade up to No. 10 with Cowboys)
ESPN’s Todd McShay: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State (projected trade up to No. 11 with Eagles)
The Ringer’s Danny Kelly: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State (projected trade up to No. 10 with Cowboys)
ESPN’s Kiper and McShay combined draft: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama (projected trade up to No. 7 with Lions)
CBS Sports’ Patrik Walker: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama (projected trade up to No. 10 with Cowboys)
CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
NFL Network’s Charles Davis: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
Pro Football Focus’ Steve Palazzolo: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
NFL Network’s Rhett Lewis: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
NFL Network’s Peter Schrager: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama (projected trade up to No. 12 with Eagles)
NBC Sports’ Peter King: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer: Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, US