A notable return means more line shake-ups for the Boston Bruins ahead of a pivotal two-game series with the Philadelphia Flyers.
Jake DeBrusk will return to the Boston lineup Monday night when the B’s host the Flyers at TD Garden. That game can be seen on NESN+.
DeBrusk’s return sets off a flurry of changes to Bruce Cassidy’s lineup. He’ll slot back in on the third line opposite Zach Senyshyn with Charlie Coyle in the middle. Meanwhile, Sean Kuraly — who centered the third line in his return Saturday — will assume his customary role as fourth-line pivot in between Trent Frederic and Karson Kuhlman.
Anders Bjork and Jack Studnicka end up being the odd men out after playing in Boston’s 7-5 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday afternoon. Studnicka instead will play with Providence on Monday afternoon, per longtime New England hockey scribe Mark Divver.
On the back end, Jeremy Lauzon draws back in for Jarred Tinordi.
Dan Vladar will be in net for the Bruins after Jaroslav Halak tested positive for COVID-19, Cassidy told reporters Monday morning. Halak obviously will undergo more testing before being cleared, but Cassidy said Monday was scheduled to be Vladar’s game regardless.
Here are the projected lines for Bruins-Flyers.
BOSTON BRUINS (19-10-5)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — Craig Smith
Nick Ritchie — David Krejci — David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk — Charlie Coyle — Zach Senyshyn
Trent Frederic — Sean Kuraly — Karson Kuhlman
Matt Gzelcyk — Charlie McAvoy
Jeremy Lauzon — Connor Clifton
Jakub Zboril — Steven Kampfer
Dan Vladar
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (17-14-5)
James Van Riemsdyk — Sean Couturier — Joel Farabee
Travis Konecny — Claude Giroux — Jakub Voracek
Scott Laughton — Kevin Hayes — Nolan Patrick
Oskar Lindblom — Tanner Laczynski — Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Ivan Provorov — Justin Braun
Travis Sanheim — Philippe Myers
Samuel Morin — Shayne Gostisbehere
Carter Hart