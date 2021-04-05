NESN Logo Sign In

A notable return means more line shake-ups for the Boston Bruins ahead of a pivotal two-game series with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Jake DeBrusk will return to the Boston lineup Monday night when the B’s host the Flyers at TD Garden. That game can be seen on NESN+.

DeBrusk’s return sets off a flurry of changes to Bruce Cassidy’s lineup. He’ll slot back in on the third line opposite Zach Senyshyn with Charlie Coyle in the middle. Meanwhile, Sean Kuraly — who centered the third line in his return Saturday — will assume his customary role as fourth-line pivot in between Trent Frederic and Karson Kuhlman.

Anders Bjork and Jack Studnicka end up being the odd men out after playing in Boston’s 7-5 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday afternoon. Studnicka instead will play with Providence on Monday afternoon, per longtime New England hockey scribe Mark Divver.

On the back end, Jeremy Lauzon draws back in for Jarred Tinordi.