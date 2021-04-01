NESN Logo Sign In

Tristan Thompson will return to the Boston Celtics eventually but … not so fast.

Brad Stevens revealed to reporters Wednesday evening the Celtics center has yet to clear COVID-19 protocol or undergo the reconditioning process, according to The Athletic’s Jared Weiss.

“Brad Stevens says Tristan Thompson is still a few days away from getting the cardiac and other testing needed to clear the COVID protocol and begin the reconditioning process, which will take at least several days most likely from there,” Weiss wrote on Twitter.

Brad Stevens says Tristan Thompson is still a few days away from getting the cardiac and other testing needed to clear the COVID protocol and begin the reconditioning process, which will take at least several days most likely from there. — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) March 31, 2021

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge offered an updated timeline for Thompson’s return Thursday during his appearance on The Sports Hub 98.5’s “Toucher and Rich” show, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg.

” … Tristan Thompson will take his cardiac test as early as tomorrow and is hoping he could be back next week,” Forsberg wrote on Twitter.

Danny Ainge on @Toucherandrich says Tristan Thompson will take his cardiac test as early as tomorrow and is hoping he could be back next week. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) April 1, 2021

The Celtics had hoped Thompson would return this week, but that seemingly won’t be the case.

Thompson has been out since March 16 after he entered the NBA’s health and safety protocol. During that time Thompson was the subject of trade rumors, which never materialized by the March 25 deadline, as well as speculation over how much his Celtics teammates like him.

Having missed 10 games and counting, while trying to tune out the noise about his status with the team, it’s safe to say Thompson is raring to return to the court, and the struggling Celtics are keen for him to complete his comeback quickly and safely.

Thumbnail photo via Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sports Images