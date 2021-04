NESN Logo Sign In

Hirokazu Sawamura still appears to be in the Earth Day spirit.

The Boston Red Sox reliever was warming up for Friday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park when he spotted a paper blag flying across the field.

So, as any environmentally-conscious person would do, Sawamura halted his warmup routine to chase the bag down and make sure it was disposed of properly.

Check it out:

New warm-up routine brought to you by flying paper bags.



Hirokazu Sawamura, a good man. pic.twitter.com/lWUwDabxDf — NESN (@NESN) April 23, 2021

What a guy.