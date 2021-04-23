Tom Brady Has Predictable Response To ‘Free Agent’ Julian Edelman

Brady, not to be outdone, then referred to Edelman as a “free agent.”

“Now that you are a free agent @edelman, are you just buttering me up??,” Brady responded.

(You can check out the Instragram story exchange here.)

Edelman, as you certainly know by now, retired from the NFL on April 12. He played all 11 seasons with the New England Patriots, with the first 10 featuring Brady as his quarterback.

As soon as Edelman was released by the Patriots, shortly before retiring himself, many around New England expected Edelman to head to Tampa. Rob Gronkowski, after all, orchestrated a trade to the Bucs last offseason and it had many believing Edelman could have one more go at it with his longtime teammates.

Edelman is well aware such speculation about him potentially joining Brady and the Buccaneers would surface, as he told Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast this week.

“Honestly, probably as long as he’s playing,” Edelman said.

Well, for now, we’re going to go ahead and assume this is all just the first example of what will probably become a never-ending joke.

… Right?

