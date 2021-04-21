How Justin Fields Is Combatting Epilepsy Ahead Of 2021 NFL Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

Justin Fields has battled epilepsy since he was a child.

Now, he is learning to manage the condition ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder known to cause seizures in impacted individuals. NFL teams recently were informed of his condition as the draft approaches, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

“… (D)octors are confident he’ll grow out of, as his other family members have,” they added.

Fields, who was diagnosed with the condition as a child, has no plans to let this impact his NFL career. His symptoms reportedly have improved “over time” and he does not experience seizures “as long as he takes his medicine,” a source told NFL Network.