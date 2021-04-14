Patriots Fans Who Want Justin Fields Will Love These Pro Day Highlights

NESN Logo Sign In

Justin Fields has made the decision harder (or easier) for a number of general managers and head coaches as we approach the final two weeks before the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Ohio State quarterback took part in his second Pro Day on Wednesday, and showed off his talent with a number of highlight-reel throws.

Check it out:

Fields likely impressed the number of NFL personnel in attendance as representatives from the New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and New England Patriots all were in attendance, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. For those keeping track at home, that means someone representing the No. 2, No. 3, No. 4, No. 7, No. 8, No. 9 and No. 15 picks all were in attendance.

The signal-caller, though, continues to be an interesting case as some have him to going as high as No. 3 to the 49ers while others believe he could slide down the board and prompt a team like the Patriots, who currently hold the No. 15 pick, to trade up and get him.

That’s what NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr., specially, thinks could happen. Kiper has the Patriots trading up to No. 10 with the Dallas Cowboys to select Fields. In order to get the No. 10 pick, of course, New England would to part with some draft capital, which, in that case, likely would include pair of second-rounders.

Still, these highlights surely will have some Patriots fans hoping New England will pull the trigger.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images