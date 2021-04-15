How Sean Kuraly Felt About Bruins’ NHL Trade Deadline Moves

NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins are going for it, and their activity ahead of the NHL trade deadline painted that picture pretty clearly.

Boston bolstered its top six by acquiring 2018 Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall in a trade with Buffalo. The Bruins also addressed their fourth line in that deal with the Sabres by bringing in Curtis Lazar, and Mike Reilly — acquired from the Ottawa Senators — will provide depth on the blue line.

All three Bruins newcomers have a chance to be seamless fits with Boston. But as Sean Kuraly explained Thursday on “The Greg Hill Show,” the fact that the B’s were buyers at the deadline in itself is a good sign.

“Itâ€™s great,” Kuraly said, as transcribed by WEEI. “I think any time you can add a piece like Taylor Hall to help with scoring and help the team, and he fits with our system really well with his speed and everything. Any trade deadline where youâ€™re adding players is always a good trade deadline for a team, because you kind of get excited realizing that management thinks weâ€™ve got a chance to make some noise in the playoffs. I think over the past three or four years, thatâ€™s been the case every time. Hopefully this year we can take the final step.”

So far, so good with the new-look Bruins, as Boston picked up two points Tuesday when Hall, Lazar and Reilly all made their team debuts. The Black and Gold will try to ride the momentum into Thursday when they vie for their first win against the New York Islanders this season.