NESN Logo Sign In

It is Tuukka Time once again for the Boston Bruins, as they face the New York Islanders.

Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask will be in net Thursday night as Boston plays the first leg of a back-to-back against New York at TD Garden.

Rask tweaked his back March 7 against the New Jersey Devils, then, in his first game back March 25, reaggravated the injury in the first period and has not played since. But B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed Thursday morning that Rask would be in.

There won’t be any changes up front from Tuesday’s win over the Buffalo Sabres, but the back end will have a few tweaks.

Kevan Miller woke up with an “issue” unrelated to his knee surgery, Cassidy said, so he is out. The plan already was for Jakub Zboril to draw in for Jarred Tinordi, and it sounds like Steven Kampfer will be in for Miller.