Jabari Parker Impressed Brad Stevens, Marcus Smart In Celtics Debut

Jabari Parker has only been with the Boston Celtics for 24 hours, but that didn’t stop head coach Brad Stevens from having the newly-signed forward in the game during crunch-time, high-pressure minutes.

Parker checked back in Saturday’s game against the Golden State Warriors with 1:52 left in regulation and the Celtics trailing by one point. Over the next two minutes, with Parker on the floor, Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart all stepped up with clutch plays in leading Boston to a 119-114 victory.

“Well, we went through the stretch at the start of the fourth quarter we needed to score. He gave us some opportunities there,” Stevens said on a postgame video conference when asked about Parker’s time down the stretch. “Both in the first half and in the second when he played on the baseline, he played to his strengths, (he) did a lot of good things.

“He (will pick) up our defense as time goes on. We got to figure out how to best play with him on both ends, but pretty good for his first night.”

Parker scored 11 points in 16 minutes during his Celtics debut.