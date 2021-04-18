Make Your NASCAR Richmond Race Picks At NESN Games To Win

NESN Logo Sign In

When the NASCAR Cup Series field heads to green Sunday in the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway, you can play along, thanks to NESN Games.

NESNâ€™s new gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a predictive betting game for Sunday’s race at Richmond. Martin Truex Jr., last week’s winner, will start on the pole alongside Denny Hamlin with Chase Elliott, William Byron and Joey Logano rounding out the top five.

The rules for our â€œToyota Owners 400 Challengeâ€ are simple: Pick the outright winner and four head-to-heads! You must make your picks by the 3 p.m. ET deadline.

Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 gift code to the â€™47 online store!

