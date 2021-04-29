Jacob deGrom Shoulders Some Blame For Loss Despite Mets’ Two Hits

“I think I’m just disappointed by how good I felt mechanically last time out there and just wasn’t able to repeat that. It was a little bit frustrating seeing the action on my fastball with it sailing arm-side, me falling off to the first-base side,” deGrom told reporters, per SNY. “That was what frustrated me. Like I said, I just felt like I should have made pitches in that second (inning). I gave up a leadoff double and then left some balls in the middle of the plate, and they were hit hard. They were able to move him (Bogaerts) to third and even the Vazquez double, it was not a good pitch. So that’s what’s frustrating for me.”

What’s more, deGrom only has given up two earned runs this season: one in Wednesday’s game and one during his second start of the season against the Miami Marlins on April 10. In fact, he now has failed to claim a win after giving up no more than one run in at least six innings of work 33 times. That’s eight more games than any other pitcher since he entered the league in 2014, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Still, deGrom felt he could have done better and did not point fingers elsewhere.

“I try not to think too much about it,” he said, per SNY. “Like I said, I’m more disappointed that I wasn’t able to make pitches there in the second inning. I was trying to battle through, but just left some balls over the plate that got hit. So, that comes down to me controlling what I can control and I didn’t do a good job of that in the second inning.”

This level of accountability certainly is admirable, but deGrom should not make excuses for his team’s shortcomings either. After all, the Mets have some serious talent on their 2021 roster. They just have to find a way to make things work.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images