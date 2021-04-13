James White Reportedly Had Interest In Bucs Before Re-Signing With Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady did not reunite with a former Patriots teammate for a second consecutive offseason but he might have come pretty close.

The Buccaneers reportedly were interested in James White, who entered the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. And according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the feeling was mutual.

“James White had interest in joining Tom Brady and the #Bucs as their third-down back before re-signing with the #Patriots,” Rapoport tweeted Monday. “Instead, it’s the newly available Gio Bernard. He had interest from TB and the #Chiefs, but ends up in Tampa Bay.”

White returned to New England on a one-year deal worth a fully guaranteed $2.5 million. But by utilizing a “four-year qualifying contract” on White, the veteran running back only will account for a shade over $1.25 million against New England’s salary cap in the upcoming season.

Sure, White probably would have had a better chance to win his fourth Super Bowl had he latched on with Tampa Bay. But the Patriots offense — and team as a whole — is shaping up to be much improved in 2021, and White figures to play an important role.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images