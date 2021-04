NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Bruins defenseman Jeremy Lauzon gave Pittsburgh Penguins’ Teddy Blueger the hands on Tuesday night.

Lauzon and Blueger exchanged blows at 6:37 of the third period with the Bruins leading 1-0. Both went to the penalty box for a five minutes for fighting and the Bruins took a 2-0 lead less than three minutes later with Brad Marchand’s first goal of the game.

Check out Lauzon vs. Blueger here.

It was Lauzon’s third fighting penalty of his career.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images