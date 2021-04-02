Julian Edelman Had Fitting Reaction To Red Sox’s Opening Day Postponement

NESN Logo Sign In

Julian Edelman thought the Red Sox were pulling the wool over his eyes Thursday.

Boston’s first game of the 2021 Major League Baseball season just so happened to be scheduled on April Fools’ Day. So when the Red Sox announced their series opener against the Baltimore Orioles was postponed due to inclement weather and rescheduled for Friday, Edelman thought he was being pranked.

“Okay good joke guys, April fools we get it you can just play the game now,” Edelman said as he quote-tweeted the Red Sox’s official postponement announcement.

Okay good joke guys, April fools we get it you can just play the game now. https://t.co/BBznbYHv4G — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) April 1, 2021

Edelman himself got in on the April Fools’ Day fun when he hinted on Twitter that he was reuniting with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in Tampa Bay. The Patriots wide receiver didn’t take very long to reveal it was just a joke, but we can’t imagine New England fans were very amused.

As for the Red Sox, first pitch for their rescheduled Opening Day clash against the O’s is slated for 2 p.m. ET on Friday and can be seen on NESN.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images