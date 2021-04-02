Get Excited For Red Sox Opening Day With This Alex Verdugo Hype Video

NESN Logo Sign In

Let’s try this again.

The Red Sox were slated to kick off their 2021 season Thursday afternoon at Fenway Park, but the series opener against the Orioles was postponed due to inclement weather. Boston and Baltimore now will play their first game of the new campaign Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

Anticipation among Red Sox fans surely is high and likely now even more so due to the Opening Day rescheduling. But if any member of the Fenway Faithful is looking for an extra excitement boost, this hype video from Alex Verdugo should do the trick.

Verdugo, who’s entering his second season with the Red Sox, will patrol center field and bat second Friday.

Nathan Eovaldi will take the hill for Boston opposite Baltimore southpaw John Means. Pregame coverage — which begins at 12:30 p.m. ET — and the Opening Day contest both can be seen on NESN.

Thumbnail photo via Rhona Wise/USA TODAY Sports Images