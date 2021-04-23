NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are red-hot right now and look to be the team to beat in the NHL with the playoffs less than a month away.

The Bruins picked up their sixth straight victory by way of a 5-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night at KeyBank Center.

Boston looks rejuvenated after the trade deadline and things seem to be clicking on all cylinders. But what exactly has been the common factor during this six-game stretch?

“Not a lot of poor stretches. I think that shows in our goals-against,” head coach Bruce Cassidy said after the game. “We don’t have these lulls where have pockets of poor puck management shift after shift. I think we’ve had some, no doubt, we haven’t executed well enough. Some of that is the skill of the player at times, and some of it is us just not having good awareness where we are during the game. And it’s a little bit of both sometimes. The skill part, we’ll keep encouraging guys to execute well and support the puck well. And as for the puck management part, we’ll try to hold them accountable as best we can through ice time or challenges or get another line to push that line. There’s different ways you can do that. I think we’ve eliminated large pockets of those and been able to keep our game going in a straight line, north-south, for the full 60 minutes.”

Cassidy continued: “Certainly was on display against the (New York) Islanders. I think we had a bad start to that game the second night … tonight, for the most part, second period we got away from it a little bit … but we’ve been able to correct it, put the brakes on it fairly quickly. And then our goaltending has put out the fires. You gotta give credit where credit is due to them, they made some big-time stops. Haven’t been asked to make a volume of stops, but quality ones. … I think that’s been the two or three things that we’ve done well.”