Liverpool Vs. Aston Villa: Score, Highlights Of Premier League Game

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s superb stoppage-time winner saw Liverpool complete a second-half comeback and beat Aston Villa 2-1 on Saturday at Anfield.
Mohamed Salah equalized Ollie Watkins’ opener — which arrived against the run of play in the closing stages of the first half — shortly before the 60th minute.
And Alexander-Arnold then produced a moment of Kop-end brilliance to snatch a hard-earned, yet deserved, victory, as the right-back arrowed a low shot into the bottom corner from 20 yards after Emiliano Martinez had denied Thiago Alcantara with 91 minutes played.
Roberto Firmino had seen a goal disallowed in first-half stoppage time after a lengthy VAR review determined that Diogo Jota had been offside in the build-up, but the Reds reacted strongly to end their winless home streak with a valuable three points that strengthens their bid for a top-four finish.