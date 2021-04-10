Liverpool Vs. Aston Villa: Score, Highlights Of Premier League Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s superb stoppage-time winner saw Liverpool complete a second-half comeback and beat Aston Villa 2-1 on Saturday at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah equalized Ollie Watkins’ opener — which arrived against the run of play in the closing stages of the first half — shortly before the 60th minute.

And Alexander-Arnold then produced a moment of Kop-end brilliance to snatch a hard-earned, yet deserved, victory, as the right-back arrowed a low shot into the bottom corner from 20 yards after Emiliano Martinez had denied Thiago Alcantara with 91 minutes played.