Capitals-Bruins Lines, Pairings: Tuukka Rask Starts In Matinee Matchup

The Boston Bruins will try to extend their win streak to four Sunday when they host the Washington Capitals for an afternoon tilt.

The Bruins’ last loss came at the hands of the Capitals, who flattened the Black and Gold 8-1 in Boston last Sunday. That also was the Bruins’ final game before the NHL trade deadline, and each of the club’s three newcomers have made an immediate impact.

Taylor Hall, who’s scored in two of his three games with Boston to date, is slated to slot back in on the second-line left wing Sunday. Curtis Lazar, who scored his first goal with the B’s in Friday’s shutout win over the New York Islanders, will center the fourth line. Mike Reilly — an assist in both of Boston’s last two contests — will serve on the second defense pairing alongside Connor Clifton.

Tuukka Rask will be in between the pipes for the Bruins in their penultimate regular-season clash against the Caps. Rask stopped 22 of the Islanders’ 23 shots in Thursday’s win.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Sunday’s Capitals-Bruins game: