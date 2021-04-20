NBA Rumors: Details Of Jabari Parker’s 2-Year Contract With Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

Jabari Parker was an instant contributor in his debut with the Boston Celtics, just one day after he signed with the team.

It was a quick turnaround, but he provided exactly what the team hoped he would in bringing him in: scoring off the bench. The guard dropped 11 points in 16 minutes to impress coachÂ Brad Stevens and his new teammates.

Parker on Monday shared that he hopes to get his injury-riddled NBA career back on track as he makes a stop with his now-sixth team, and the Celtics are the perfect franchise to help him do that. And not for nothing, Boston seems willing to be patient as he figures it out.

According to a report by NBA writer Keith Smith, Parker signed a two-year Veteran Minimum deal worth $2,699,868 contract that will pay him a guaranteed $430,729 for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. His $2,283,034 salary for the 2021-22 season is not fully guaranteed save for $100 thousand.

So far, the 26-year-old has been a great value addition for the hard capped Celtics.