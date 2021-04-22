NFL Draft Props: Searching For Value In First Round Of 2021 Draft

Over 5.5 quarterbacks drafted, +460 (FanDuel): It’s a virtual certainty Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones will go in the first round. After that, it gets a little difficult to find a first-round QB. But let’s take the value here and wait to see if a team — the Patriots, perhaps? — trades back into the end of the first round to take someone like Kellen Mond.

No. 4 overall pick — Justin Fields, +175 (FanDuel): This all comes down to how much the Falcons like Kyle Pitts. If they love him and don’t mind drafting a tight end that high, there are plenty of experts who think he’s a generational player at the position. But the Falcons have a lot of holes, and Pitts doesn’t fix all their problems. They could take advantage of a QB-needy team and trade the pick for more assets. The odds say Lawrence, Wilson and Jones are the first three quarterbacks taken, leaving Fields at No. 4.

Chargers first pick — offensive lineman, -120 (DraftKings): It appears LA really hit on a QB with Justin Herbert. The next step? Protecting him. Herbert was sacked 32 times last year. The Chargers beefed up the line by signing Corey Linsley at center and should add a tackle here.

Bengals first pick — offensive lineman, +140 (DraftKings): See the above about Herbert but with the No. 1 pick coming off a gruesome knee injury. Might as well go ahead and throw the Vikings (-110 to draft a lineman) into this group with the Chargers and Bengals, too.

Patriots first pick — defensive player, +180 (DraftKings): We all know how bad the Patriots need a long-term quarterback. But do they love a quarterback after Lawrence and Wilson? Because we can say with near-certainty the Jaguars and Jets won’t the opportunity to take those two. So, if you’re going to part with a future first-round pick to move up, you better love the player. Trading up to take a quarterback is not as likely as some people might believe — or hope. If that’s the case and New England stays at No. 15, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Bill Belichick take advantage of value and draft a defensive player. The Patriots need long-term options on both sides of the ball, and given the run on offense expected in the first 10 to 12 picks, it’s possible a defensive stalwart falls into the Patriots’ laps at 15.

