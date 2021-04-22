Julian Edelman Reveals Favorite Play From Awesome Career With Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Julian Edelman was asked Wednesday on the “Pardon My Take” podcast to share his favorite play from an NFL career full of impressive, tough and clutch moments on the gridiron.

His choice was somewhat surprising.

Although Edelman’s gravity-defying catch against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, his game-winning touchdown grab against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX and his double-pass TD to Danny Amendola in the divisional round against the Baltimore Ravens all come to mind, the recently retired New England Patriots wide receiver pointed to a crucial play that often gets lost in the shuffle.

We’re talking about his fourth-quarter catch on third-and-14 with the Patriots trailing the Seahawks 24-14 in Super Bowl XLIX. The play resulted in a 21-yard gain — extending a drive that culminated with a New England touchdown — and a huge hit from Seattle safety Kam Chancellor.

“I loved the third-and-14 against the Seattle Seahawks when Tom (Brady) hit me late across the middle and Kam Chancellor put a little heat on me and hit me hard,” Edelman said. “That whole week going into that game, all we kept on hearing was the ‘Legion of Boom,’ the ‘No-Fly Zone,’ the this, the that. That was a cool moment when I knew I got (Chancellor’s) best and I was able to get up and go and then make a play in the next couple plays. Like, hey, we’re here to play.