NFL Rumors: Tim Tebow Returning After Workout? … As Tight End?

Tim Tebow recently retired from baseball after five years in the New York Mets organization, where he ultimately reached Double-A in 2018 and Triple-A in 2019.

Could a return to football now be in the cards for the former NFL quarterback?

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, citing a source, that Tebow recently worked out for the Jaguars and there has been at least some discussion of Jacksonville signing the 33-year-old.

The twist: Tebow reportedly worked out as a tight end.

For years, Tim Tebow resisted a shift to tight end. Now at 33 years old, Tebow could return to his hometown team. https://t.co/LuZRijFJfN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

ESPN’s Adam Schefter, citing sources, also reported that Tebow worked out with the Jaguars as a tight end. Tebow reached out to the team and requested the tryout, per Schefter, and no decision has been made on whether the Jaguars intend to sign him.

This obviously is fascinating on several levels, not the least of which is that Jacksonville now is coached by Urban Meyer, who coached Tebow at the University of Florida during the height of his popularity. Tebow, then a QB, won two national titles and a Heisman Trophy alongside Meyer in Gainesville.