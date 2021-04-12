NESN Logo Sign In

Taylor Hall is reportedly about to become a member of the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins reportedly have acquired Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for Anders Bjork and a second-round draft pick, according to SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman and TSN’s Darren Dreger.

The Athletic’s Pierre Le Brun reported the Sabres will also retain half of what’s left on Hall’s $8 million salary. He is set to become a free agent after the season.

Hall, the No. 1 pick in the 2010 NHL Draft, had 19 points (two goals, 17 assists) in 37 games for the Sabres during the 2020-21 NHL season. The 27-year-old forward also has played for the Arizona Coyotes and New Jersey Devils, with whom he won the Hart Memorial Trophy for the 2017-18 season.

Lazar had nine points (five goals, four assists) in 33 games with Buffalo this season. The 26-year-old forward previously has played for the Calgary Flames and Ottawa Senators, who drafted him in 2013 with the No. 17 pick.