Taylor Hall has played only one game for the Boston Bruins, but every move he makes on the ice might carry great importance.

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan seemingly believes as much because she named the Bruins left winger the team’s “hinge player” Wednesday. Kaplan believes Hall, whom Boston acquired Monday from the Buffalo Sabres in a trade, will have the opportunity and motivation required to parlay his expected impact into short-term success and a long-term stay with the Bruins.

“Bruins GM Don Sweeney made a splash by acquiring Taylor Hall to help the Bruins’ offense,” Kaplan wrote Wednesday. “Even though Hall is taking on a lesser role than in Buffalo, there’s a ton of pressure on him to produce — especially if he wants to sign an extension in Boston.”

Hall played 16:43 on the left side of the David Krejci line with Craig Smith on the right Tuesday night in his Boston debut, helping earn a shootout win over Buffalo. Hall recorded three shots, and Bruce Cassidy praised him afterward for being dangerous throughout the game.

Of course, Kaplan and other NHL observers will measure Hall’s impact by his points production and how well the team plays with him on the ice. Should he start scoring and setting up goals immediately, there’s a good chance Boston will benefit, and his arrival will have swung its fortunes in a positive direction.

