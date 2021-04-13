Patriots Leaders Share Julian Edelman Tributes After WR’s Retirement

NESN Logo Sign In

For the first time since 2008, the Patriots are set to enter a season without Julian Edelman.

Edelman on Monday announced his NFL retirement after a 12-year run in New England. The three-time Super Bowl champion in his announcement reminded everyone he planned to play “until the wheels come off,” and due to a lingering knee injury, that time has come.

As the tributes to Edelman began to pour in, it became more and more clear just how appreciated and respected he was by those he played with. Three longtime Patriots leaders expressed as much as they celebrated their now-former teammate on Instagram.

Devin McCourty: “I thought our run would never end…coming in a year after you and @23patrickchung I tried to make sure I could keep up with y’all. Thanks for giving me the confidence to not care about anything other than getting the job done. You never cared about stats, or what anyone thought u cared about winning. Just being around you made ppl better cause you forced that dog to come out…keep being an amazing father…Legendary flying squirrel.”

James White: Gonna miss you out there on the field bro! And your freestyles in the locker room 😂 it’s been a pleasure bro!

David Andrews: “To one of the toughest and best teammates I’ve ever had! Thanks for all the memories BUBS!”

Edelman also received salutes from Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, with whom he won three Super Bowls in New England.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images