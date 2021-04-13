Tom Brady ‘So Happy’ For Julian Edelman After Announcing Retirement

NESN Logo Sign In

It only was a matter of time until Tom Brady reacted to the news of Julian Edelman announcing his retirement from the NFL.

Edelman was released from the New England Patriots on Monday for failing a physical due to a knee injury that nagged him for much of the 2020 season. However, his release will make him a richer man in retirement.

Brady and Edelman were the dynamic duo as members of the Patriots, with the wide receiver being the quarterback’s No. 1 target season after season. They were close off the field, too, and even celebrated three Super Bowl championships together.

The 43-year-old Brady took to Instagram to honor his friend with a touching tribute.

“As I was writing this note, Vivi saw the first picture and said “daddy, tell Julian to cut his beard, I don’t like it”…which of course Jules, she never did like it….but you know who did…Me!! Because it meant you were locked in and it was playoff time,” the post read. “That was when you shined the most. On the biggest stage and in the biggest moments, you always came through. I was a witness to so much of the journey and am so proud of you and how you grew from 7th round underdog to an older 7th round underdog. The truth is, you never really grew up 😂😂! You never lost that chip on your shoulder. You never let anyone define you as a person or player. You have so many teammates that admired your work ethic and will to win, and I am at the top of the list because when I was down and feeling sorry for myself at times, you were right there to pick me up. You were as tough as could be and I love you for all that you did to make our teams as great as they could possibly be.

“Seeing you become a dad and the changes you made in your life made me so encouraged and happy for you. Life is about gratitude and perspective! I am so happy for you and your family. You had an amazing football journey, an amazing life journey in New England, and I have no doubt you will succeed in anything you choose to do next! LFG ❤️❤️❤️

“P.S. the best met gala date crasher in the world! 🤣”

Check it out below:

Ah, memories.

Brady will enter Year 22 come the 2021 season.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images