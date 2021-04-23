Patriots Mailbag: Would Pats Trade Up In 2021 NFL Draft For Non-QB?

So, I think the move is to keep Wynn at left tackle, put Brown at right tackle, where he has plenty of experience from his time in San Francisco and Las Vegas and then have the option of moving Onwenu around if and when anyone gets hurt this season.

I also think it’s likely that the Patriots will draft an offensive tackle (as early as the first round — USC’s Alijah Vera-Tucker is the player to watch) as a plan for the future since Brown will be hitting free agency in 2022, and Wynn could be a free agent in 2023.

@BostonDiGiorgio

Using the rumors of teams calling the Panthers for the 8th pick as a scenario. If the Patriots were to call and are interested in moving up, would this be for a player like Micah Parsons? (Assuming the top QBs are gone).

I’m doubtful that the Patriots would trade up to take Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons based on some character concerns.

If New England were to move up to No. 8 overall, it would likely be for a quarterback (Mac Jones, Justin Fields and Trey Lance are all appealing fits), or if a top player like offensive tackle Penei Sewell or wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase started to fall down the board for some reason.

@BergeronToKase

If not trading up for a QB what are your thoughts on taking a skill position or going secondary?

I know there are some concerns about DeVonta Smith’s size (166 pounds), but I’d take Chase, Smith or Jaylen Waddle at No. 15 overall. All three of those wide receivers have elite upside.

Cornerbacks Patrick Surtain II and Jaycee Horn also would be worth taking at No. 15 overall.

Will they go either of those routes? That remains to be seen, but it makes sense to take a premier position at No. 15 like quarterback, wide receiver, offensive tackle, defensive end or cornerback since New England so rarely drafts that high.

@derek5280

#MailDoug. Why not take 2 QBs in lower rounds and see how it shakes out? I never see this as a draft strategy or possibility.

I see a couple of issues with this strategy:

1. How many quarterbacks are you keeping, and who is your backup? Can one of those later-round quarterbacks be counted on as a backup in his rookie season? Do you know that after you draft him? Because otherwise, you’re probably going to have to cut one of the quarterbacks you drafted or keep four signal-callers on your roster because you’ll still need a backup.

2. The odds of hitting on a late-round quarterback are extremely slim. Basically, your chance of drafting a dependable starter in the first round is about 50 percent. That drops to around 11 percent on Day 2 and four percent on Day 4. So, even if you take two quarterbacks between Rounds 4 and 7, you still have a better chance of hitting on a starter if you take one player in the second or third round.