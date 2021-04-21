Could Patriots Trade Up For Panthers Pick?; Here’s What It May Take

It seems there is another potential trade partner for any team who wants to secure a top-10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday the Carolina Panthers potentially are open to trading back from their current No. 8 overall selection. NESN.com’s Doug Kyed has confirmed that report, as well.
And with the New England Patriots, specifically, rumored to be interested in the top quarterbacks of the class, it could be another option for them should they wish to select their signal-caller of the future.
It also begs the question: What would it take for them to do so?
Kyed included this scenario, among a handful of others, in a story published in February. At that time, the Rich Hill NFL draft trade value chart was used to see what the Patriots would need to package to ensure they can take one of the top quarterbacks in the draft.
According to Hill’s formula, in order for the Patriots to land No. 8 overall, New England would have to trade No. 15 overall, a third-round compensatory pick, No. 110 overall and a fourth-round compensatory pick.
That scenario is a little different than one revisited by Patriots cap expert Miguel Benzan. Benzan noted how the 2016 NFL Draft featured a trade including the No. 8 and No. 15 overall picks. The Tennessee Titans traded No. 8 and No. 176 to the Cleveland Browns for No. 15, No. 76 and a future second-rounder.
Now, while that is interesting given the similar scenario, we’re not suggesting the exact same trade will take place. After all, the price to move up seven spots this year might be a bit inflated given the current quarterback class. It seems some analysts have alluded to that fact previously.
That was the case in Mel Kiper’s recent mock draft for ESPN. Kiper had the Patriots trading up five spots to No. 10, obviously two spots lower than Carolina, to make a trade with the Dallas Cowboys. Kiper, though, mentioned how that could be done if the Patriots gave up No. 15 overall this year, along with a first-rounder in 2022.
Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer also noted one potential Patriots trade with the Atlanta Falcons for No. 4 overall, four spots higher than the Panthers’ pick. Breer believed the cost of that jump would be No. 15, No. 120, No. 122 and a 2022 first-round pick.
Would New England have to deal a future first-rounder to Carolina in order to acquire No. 8? Chances are we’ll find out soon enough as the NFL Draft is scheduled for April 29.