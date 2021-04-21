Could Patriots Trade Up For Panthers Pick?; Here’s What It May Take

NESN Logo Sign In

It seems there is another potential trade partner for any team who wants to secure a top-10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday the Carolina Panthers potentially are open to trading back from their current No. 8 overall selection. NESN.com’s Doug Kyed has confirmed that report, as well.

And with the New England Patriots, specifically, rumored to be interested in the top quarterbacks of the class, it could be another option for them should they wish to select their signal-caller of the future.

It also begs the question: What would it take for them to do so?

Kyed included this scenario, among a handful of others, in a story published in February. At that time, the Rich Hill NFL draft trade value chart was used to see what the Patriots would need to package to ensure they can take one of the top quarterbacks in the draft.