Red Sox Don Special ‘City Connect’ Uniforms For Series Vs. White Sox

The Boston Red Sox will don some different colors this weekend.
The team will wear its “City Connect” uniforms during its series against the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park. And they are pretty snazzy, to say the least.
A few players were spotted wearing their garb before first pitch Saturday afternoon.
Check ’em out, via the team:
We dig the look.
The uniforms are inspired byÂ the yellow and blue colors of Patriotsâ€™ Day weekend and the Boston Marathon and feature a â€œ617â€ patch as a nod to the cityâ€™s area code.
First pitch for White Sox-Red Sox is slated for 4:05 p.m. ET.