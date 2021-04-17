Red Sox Don Special ‘City Connect’ Uniforms For Series Vs. White Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox will don some different colors this weekend.

The team will wear its “City Connect” uniforms during its series against the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park. And they are pretty snazzy, to say the least.

A few players were spotted wearing their garb before first pitch Saturday afternoon.

Check ’em out, via the team:

Dressed in our BP best. pic.twitter.com/uFHcvXhWfS — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 17, 2021

We dig the look.