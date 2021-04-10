Red Sox Place J.D. Martinez On COVID-19 Related Injured List

NESN Logo Sign In

J.D. Martinez is out for now.

The Boston Red Sox announced the designated hitter was placed on the team’s COVID-19 related injured list shortly before Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Michael Chavis has been recalled from the Alternate Training Site to fill his spot on the 26-man roster.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora did not have Martinez in Saturday’s lineup due to COVID-19 protocols after the DH complained of cold-like symptoms.

Martinez must return two negative tests before he is allowed to return.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images