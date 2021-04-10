Red Sox Place J.D. Martinez On COVID-19 Related Injured List

Michael Chavis has been recalled from the Alternate Training Site

J.D. Martinez is out for now.

The Boston Red Sox announced the designated hitter was placed on the team’s COVID-19 related injured list shortly before Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Michael Chavis has been recalled from the Alternate Training Site to fill his spot on the 26-man roster.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora did not have Martinez in Saturday’s lineup due to COVID-19 protocols after the DH complained of cold-like symptoms.

Martinez must return two negative tests before he is allowed to return.

