Red Sox Place J.D. Martinez On COVID-19 Related Injured List

J.D. Martinez is out for now.
The Boston Red Sox announced the designated hitter was placed on the team’s COVID-19 related injured list shortly before Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.
Michael Chavis has been recalled from the Alternate Training Site to fill his spot on the 26-man roster.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora did not have Martinez in Saturday’s lineup due to COVID-19 protocols after the DH complained of cold-like symptoms.
Martinez must return two negative tests before he is allowed to return.